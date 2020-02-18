Sei Investments Co. Sells 68,390 Shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 23.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,471 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 68,390 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $18,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baxter International during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baxter International during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Baxter International in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Baxter International in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Baxter International alerts:

NYSE BAX traded down $1.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,142,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $47.55 billion, a PE ratio of 31.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.57. Baxter International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $72.42 and a fifty-two week high of $95.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.85%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Baxter International from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Cfra lifted their target price on Baxter International from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded Baxter International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Baxter International in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.50.

In other Baxter International news, Director John D. Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total value of $125,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,515,723.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX).

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.