Sei Investments Co. Sells 34,386 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 40.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,333 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 34,386 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $17,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 84.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NOC. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. TheStreet lowered Northrop Grumman from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.20.

NOC traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $371.43. 48,916 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 862,802. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.79. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $263.29 and a 1-year high of $385.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $371.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $360.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $5.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.77 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.84 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 23.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 24.89%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 3,921 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.27, for a total transaction of $1,420,460.67. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,431,918.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth L. Bedingfield sold 4,611 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.33, for a total value of $1,693,758.63. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,394 shares in the company, valued at $13,001,278.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.