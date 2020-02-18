Sei Investments Co. Sells 23,513 Shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its position in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 181,433 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 23,513 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $15,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 147.1% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 504 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Whitnell & Co. purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. 85.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on EOG shares. Scotiabank started coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on EOG Resources from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America upgraded EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on EOG Resources from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.89.

In other news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.49, for a total value of $36,325.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,350,101.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EOG stock traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $74.72. The stock had a trading volume of 186,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,094,918. The stock has a market cap of $43.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.45. EOG Resources Inc has a 1 year low of $64.33 and a 1 year high of $107.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th were paid a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.76%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

