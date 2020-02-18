Sei Investments Co. Has $17.71 Million Stake in ACI Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its position in shares of ACI Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 35.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 467,530 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 258,492 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $17,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACIW. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in ACI Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 122.6% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in ACI Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $89,000.

ACIW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of ACI Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. TheStreet raised ACI Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub downgraded ACI Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Stephens downgraded ACI Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ACI Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.75.

ACI Worldwide stock traded down $2.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.00. The stock had a trading volume of 503,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,686. ACI Worldwide Inc has a 12 month low of $28.02 and a 12 month high of $39.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.29 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

ACI Worldwide Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc provides software products and services for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and corporates worldwide. It offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, including credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.

