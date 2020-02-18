Sei Investments Co. Has $16.82 Million Position in Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) by 84.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 158,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,377 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $16,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 14,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 15,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SMG stock traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.99. The company had a trading volume of 16,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,737. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.38. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.78. Scotts Miracle-Gro Co has a 52 week low of $75.91 and a 52 week high of $125.26.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.12. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 38.31% and a net margin of 14.54%. The company had revenue of $365.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.39) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Scotts Miracle-Gro Co will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.90%.

In other news, Director Adam Hanft sold 5,000 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,674,330. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SMG shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine raised Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.02.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

