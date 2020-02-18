Sei Investments Co. Grows Holdings in Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 506,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,440 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Altra Industrial Motion were worth $18,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AIMC. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 92.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 48,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 23,081 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 211,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,864,000 after purchasing an additional 16,887 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Altra Industrial Motion in the 2nd quarter worth about $621,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 20,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter.

In other Altra Industrial Motion news, Director Larry Mcpherson sold 8,036 shares of Altra Industrial Motion stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $267,197.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,509 shares in the company, valued at $282,924.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Altra Industrial Motion stock traded down $0.77 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.64. 12,983 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 284,178. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Altra Industrial Motion Corp has a 52-week low of $23.89 and a 52-week high of $38.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.08.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $441.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.80 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 6.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion Corp will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AIMC. ValuEngine cut shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub lowered Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altra Industrial Motion has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.67.

Altra Industrial Motion Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.

