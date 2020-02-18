Sei Investments Co. Acquires 37,441 Shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP)

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 428,555 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,441 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in BP were worth $16,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BP. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of BP by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,755 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in BP by 0.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,227,888 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $509,903,000 after purchasing an additional 86,190 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in BP by 2,828.3% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,899 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in BP in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its position in BP by 49.8% in the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 60,173 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.31% of the company’s stock.

Get BP alerts:

BP has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank downgraded BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded BP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on BP in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Argus downgraded BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. BP presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.05.

Shares of BP stock traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $36.12. The company had a trading volume of 511,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,165,054. The firm has a market cap of $122.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.12. BP plc has a twelve month low of $35.07 and a twelve month high of $45.38.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $71.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.44 billion. BP had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 1.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that BP plc will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This is a boost from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.98%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.75%.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Featured Story: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BP plc (NYSE:BP).

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.