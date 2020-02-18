Sei Investments Co. Acquires 23,117 Shares of NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 266,563 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,117 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $16,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in NetApp by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,881 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC raised its stake in NetApp by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 11,695 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in NetApp by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 10,800 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its stake in NetApp by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,200 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in NetApp by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NetApp news, EVP Henri P. Richard sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $160,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 143,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,235,491. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 2,781 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $173,061.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,284 shares of company stock valued at $333,743 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.43. The company had a trading volume of 154,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,571,978. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.58. NetApp Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.55 and a 12-month high of $78.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.20.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The data storage provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 123.49% and a net margin of 18.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that NetApp Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.76%.

NTAP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NetApp in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of NetApp from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of NetApp from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of NetApp from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.26.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

