Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 161,491 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,596 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.28% of Science Applications International worth $14,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 183.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 844,589 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $73,774,000 after acquiring an additional 546,291 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,213,830 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $537,868,000 after acquiring an additional 447,661 shares in the last quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 75.5% in the 3rd quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC now owns 238,016 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $20,791,000 after acquiring an additional 102,388 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 348.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 44,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,913,000 after acquiring an additional 34,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,779,000. 78.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

SAIC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. SunTrust Banks restated a “positive” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.20.

SAIC stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.01. The company had a trading volume of 12,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,275. Science Applications International Corp has a 1 year low of $69.99 and a 1 year high of $96.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.27, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.83.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.04). Science Applications International had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Science Applications International Corp will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.37%.

Science Applications International Profile

Science Applications International Corp. engages in the provision of full life cycle services and solutions in the technical, engineering, intelligence, and enterprise information technology markets. It offers technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services such as the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, and sustainment and security of its customer’s information technology infrastructure.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.