Schroder Real Estate Investment Trst Ltd (LON:SREI) Raises Dividend to GBX 0.77 Per Share

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trst Ltd (LON:SREI) declared a dividend on Monday, February 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.77 ($0.01) per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, March 13th. This represents a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Schroder Real Estate Investment Trst’s previous dividend of $0.65. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON SREI traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) on Monday, hitting GBX 54.20 ($0.71). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 933,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,069. The company has a quick ratio of 7.54, a current ratio of 7.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.84. Schroder Real Estate Investment Trst has a 1-year low of GBX 0.68 ($0.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 59.40 ($0.78). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 54.80 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 54.98. The firm has a market cap of $276.83 million and a PE ratio of 17.48.

In other Schroder Real Estate Investment Trst news, insider Lorraine Baldry purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 53 ($0.70) per share, for a total transaction of £53,000 ($69,718.50).

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited is a real estate investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for income and capital growth from owning and actively managing a diversified portfolio of real estate.

