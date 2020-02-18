Sandstorm Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) PT Set at $7.25 by Raymond James

Sandstorm Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) has been given a $7.25 target price by equities researchers at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the mining company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC raised shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $11.25 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

NYSEAMERICAN:SAND traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.16. The stock had a trading volume of 205,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,789,998. Sandstorm Gold has a twelve month low of $4.96 and a twelve month high of $7.67.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The mining company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $24.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.00 million.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 457.3% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,478 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 4,495 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 20.4% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,600 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 79.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,729 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,181 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the period.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

