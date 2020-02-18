SandRidge Permian Trust (NYSE:PER) Stock Price Down 2.3%

SandRidge Permian Trust (NYSE:PER) was down 2.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.87 and last traded at $0.85, approximately 3,038 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 343,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.87.

Separately, ValuEngine raised SandRidge Permian Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $45.89 million, a P/E ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a boost from SandRidge Permian Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 37.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SandRidge Permian Trust stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of SandRidge Permian Trust (NYSE:PER) by 833.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,144 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,700 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.06% of SandRidge Permian Trust worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SandRidge Permian Trust (NYSE:PER)

SandRidge Permian Trust holds royalty interests in specified oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin located in Andrews County, Texas. It has proved developed reserves of approximately 0.3 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

