Sai Trading Up 0.8% This Week (DAI)

Sai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 18th. Sai has a total market cap of $103.13 million and approximately $3.38 million worth of Sai was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Sai has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar. One Sai token can now be bought for about $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00048066 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.54 or 0.00492990 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $606.54 or 0.06289632 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00066962 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00028011 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005277 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003411 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010291 BTC.

About Sai

DAI is a token. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2017. Sai’s total supply is 101,669,773 tokens. The official message board for Sai is medium.com/@MakerDAO . Sai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO . Sai’s official website is www.makerdao.com

Buying and Selling Sai

Sai can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sai using one of the exchanges listed above.

