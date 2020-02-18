Ryder System (NYSE:R) Cut to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ryder System (NYSE:R) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating and set a $42.00 price objective (down from $49.00) on shares of Ryder System in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital raised shares of Ryder System from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Ryder System from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of Ryder System from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Ryder System from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Ryder System has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.43.

Shares of R stock opened at $40.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. Ryder System has a 1 year low of $39.50 and a 1 year high of $67.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.58 and a beta of 1.84.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The transportation company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Ryder System had a positive return on equity of 10.30% and a negative net margin of 0.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ryder System will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Ryder System’s payout ratio is presently 45.16%.

Ryder System declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 11th that permits the company to repurchase 1,500,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Ryder System by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 88,381 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,575,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Ryder System by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,736 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 4,272 shares in the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp increased its position in Ryder System by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 60,958 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,156,000 after purchasing an additional 4,856 shares in the last quarter. Surevest Inc. increased its position in Ryder System by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Surevest Inc. now owns 34,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 5,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Ryder System by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

