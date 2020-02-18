Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) by 33.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 351,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 178,856 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in ACCO Brands were worth $3,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $128,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in ACCO Brands by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 168,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 12,503 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in ACCO Brands by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 920,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,084,000 after buying an additional 101,165 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in ACCO Brands by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 24,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 6,782 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 160,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after buying an additional 60,502 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ACCO shares. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of ACCO Brands in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of ACCO Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ACCO Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

ACCO Brands stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.78. 2,755 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 520,622. ACCO Brands Co. has a one year low of $7.25 and a one year high of $11.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $946.59 million, a PE ratio of 9.14, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.73.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $537.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.55 million. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 5.46%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, calendars, janitorial supplies, and whiteboards; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines, as well as related consumable supplies; writing instruments; stapling and punching products; do-it-yourself tools; and computer accessories and others used in schools, homes, and businesses.

