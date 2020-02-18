Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 57,400 Shares of Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) by 1,599.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,988 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 57,400 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Eaton Vance worth $2,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $357,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance by 24.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 42,236 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 8,176 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Eaton Vance by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 220,288 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,285,000 after purchasing an additional 15,181 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Eaton Vance by 81.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 171,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,711,000 after purchasing an additional 77,134 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance by 151.0% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 192,432 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,646,000 after acquiring an additional 115,777 shares in the last quarter. 68.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Ann E. Berman sold 11,777 shares of Eaton Vance stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total transaction of $550,928.06.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EV. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Eaton Vance in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Eaton Vance from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Eaton Vance from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Eaton Vance from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eaton Vance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Shares of NYSE:EV traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.21. 21,654 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 463,234. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.54. Eaton Vance Corp has a 52 week low of $36.84 and a 52 week high of $49.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.44.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The asset manager reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. Eaton Vance had a return on equity of 35.32% and a net margin of 23.77%. The firm had revenue of $433.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Eaton Vance Corp will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Eaton Vance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

Eaton Vance Company Profile

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

