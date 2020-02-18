Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $2.98 Million Position in Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 51,137 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 7,441 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Integra Lifesciences were worth $2,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Integra Lifesciences by 239.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 556 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Integra Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Integra Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Integra Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Integra Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. 82.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Integra Lifesciences news, VP Eric Schwartz sold 4,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total value of $249,435.75. Also, major shareholder Richard E. Caruso sold 491,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $29,187,401.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,970,242.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Integra Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Integra Lifesciences from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Integra Lifesciences in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Integra Lifesciences from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $68.00 price target on shares of Integra Lifesciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:IART traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,823. Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp has a fifty-two week low of $46.07 and a fifty-two week high of $65.09. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.55.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

