Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $2.89 Million Stock Holdings in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) by 151.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,085 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 70,499 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.18% of Provident Financial Services worth $2,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 2,958.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 483,682 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $11,864,000 after purchasing an additional 467,869 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 3.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,881,349 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $46,149,000 after buying an additional 57,298 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 34,929 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 2,393 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 25.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 88,938 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after buying an additional 17,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 26,162 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Provident Financial Services stock traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $22.85. 419 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,532. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.56. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.55 and a 52 week high of $27.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The savings and loans company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $90.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.87%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th.

Provident Financial Services Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA, and KEOGH products.

