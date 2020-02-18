Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Tivity Health Inc (NASDAQ:TVTY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in Tivity Health Inc (NASDAQ:TVTY) by 46.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 145,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127,506 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Tivity Health were worth $2,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TVTY. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Tivity Health by 91.2% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 783,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,035,000 after purchasing an additional 373,782 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Tivity Health in the 3rd quarter worth $3,703,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 676,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,252,000 after buying an additional 93,420 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 274,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,557,000 after buying an additional 75,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 231.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 76,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 53,349 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TVTY stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.35. 9,260 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 605,496. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.19. Tivity Health Inc has a 12-month low of $14.84 and a 12-month high of $26.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TVTY. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tivity Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Tivity Health in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (down from $45.00) on shares of Tivity Health in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub lowered Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Tivity Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Tivity Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.91.

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health improvement programs in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement; and Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans and employers.

