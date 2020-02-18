RTI Surgical (NASDAQ:RTIX) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.97

RTI Surgical Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RTIX) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.97 and traded as high as $4.58. RTI Surgical shares last traded at $4.43, with a volume of 152,413 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered RTI Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on RTI Surgical from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. TheStreet lowered RTI Surgical from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered RTI Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. RTI Surgical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.33.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.80 and a 200 day moving average of $2.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.69 and a beta of 1.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kopp Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTI Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,165,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTI Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of RTI Surgical by 685.5% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 123,694 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 107,947 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of RTI Surgical by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 230,308 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 98,616 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of RTI Surgical by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,179,291 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after acquiring an additional 80,873 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.56% of the company’s stock.

RTI Surgical Company Profile (NASDAQ:RTIX)

RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc, a surgical implant company, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes biologic, metal, and synthetic implants worldwide. It processes donated human musculoskeletal and other tissues, as well as bovine and porcine animal tissues to produce allograft and xenograft implants by using its proprietary BIOCLEANSE, TUTOPLAST, and CANCELLE SP sterilization processes.

