RPT Realty (RPT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

RPT stock opened at $14.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.00, a P/E/G ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.81. RPT Realty has a 1 year low of $11.26 and a 1 year high of $15.18.

Get RPT Realty alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of RPT Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's locally-curated consumer experiences reflect the lifestyles of its diverse neighborhoods and match the modern expectations of its retail partners. The Company is a fully integrated and self-administered REIT publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RPT.

Featured Article: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for RPT Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPT Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.