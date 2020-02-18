RPS Group (LON:RPS) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $150.56

RPS Group plc (LON:RPS)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $150.56 and traded as high as $182.35. RPS Group shares last traded at $175.40, with a volume of 96,696 shares.

A number of analysts have issued reports on RPS shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.84) price objective on shares of RPS Group in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on RPS Group from GBX 150 ($1.97) to GBX 200 ($2.63) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Liberum Capital downgraded RPS Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of RPS Group in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 176 ($2.32).

The stock has a market cap of $398.60 million and a PE ratio of 17.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.64, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 173.68 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 151.19.

RPS Group plc, a consultancy company, provides advice on the development and management of the built and natural environment; planning and development of strategic infrastructure; and evaluation and development of energy, water, and other resources. The company operates through Built and Natural Environment, Energy, and Australia Asia Pacific segments.

