Royce & Associates LP Takes Position in SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC)

Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 704,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,161,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SDC. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in SmileDirectClub during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in SmileDirectClub by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 8,576 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in SmileDirectClub during the fourth quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in SmileDirectClub during the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. 23.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SDC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Friday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of SmileDirectClub to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. SmileDirectClub presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

In other SmileDirectClub news, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 12,000 shares of SmileDirectClub stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.60 per share, for a total transaction of $115,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,600.

SDC stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.03. 4,956,595 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,205,909. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.47. SmileDirectClub has a twelve month low of $7.56 and a twelve month high of $21.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.12.

SmileDirectClub Company Profile

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates a teledentistry platform that provides member's with a customized clear aligner therapy treatment in the United States and internationally. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment proprietary with a network of approximately 240 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck.

