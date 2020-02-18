Royce & Associates LP Purchases 7,100 Shares of Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR)

Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 315,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Luxfer were worth $5,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Luxfer by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 510,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,445,000 after buying an additional 33,399 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of Luxfer in the fourth quarter valued at $920,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Luxfer by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Luxfer by 161.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 33,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 20,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Luxfer in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. 97.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LXFR stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.60. 3,017 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,857. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.97. Luxfer Holdings PLC has a one year low of $14.65 and a one year high of $26.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $450.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.71 and a beta of 1.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Luxfer in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Luxfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th.

Luxfer Company Profile

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a technology company, which designs, manufactures, and supplies materials, components, and high-pressure gas-containment devices for healthcare, environmental, protection, and specialty end-markets. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments. The Gas Cylinders segment manufactures and markets high-pressure aluminum and composite cylinders, systems, and accessories under the Luxfer Gas Cylinders and Superform brands.

