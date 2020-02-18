Royce & Associates LP Purchases 52,008 Shares of Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM)

Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 711,624 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,008 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.08% of Frequency Electronics worth $7,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Frequency Electronics by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 31,651 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 3,254 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Frequency Electronics by 1.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 200,037 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Frequency Electronics by 6.7% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 41,417 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. 45.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Frequency Electronics news, Director Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 2,786 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.14 per share, for a total transaction of $28,250.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stanton D. Sloane bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.41 per share, with a total value of $75,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,020. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 78,818 shares of company stock valued at $750,145 over the last 90 days. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FEIM shares. ValuEngine raised Frequency Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Frequency Electronics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th.

FEIM traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $9.15. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,152. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 5.90 and a quick ratio of 3.10. Frequency Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.04 and a 52-week high of $12.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.35 million, a P/E ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 0.83.

Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter. Frequency Electronics had a negative return on equity of 13.16% and a negative net margin of 17.05%. The company had revenue of $9.09 million during the quarter.

Frequency Electronics

Frequency Electronics, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells precision time and frequency control products and components for microwave integrated circuit applications. It operates through two segments, FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer. The FEI-NY segment offers precision time, frequency generation, and synchronization products and subsystems used in communication satellites, terrestrial cellular telephone, or other ground-based telecommunication stations; and other components and systems for the United States military.

