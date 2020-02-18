Royce & Associates LP Has $7.38 Million Holdings in PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI)

Royce & Associates LP lessened its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 495,026 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 29,717 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in PGT Innovations were worth $7,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in PGT Innovations during the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in PGT Innovations in the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in PGT Innovations in the 3rd quarter worth about $190,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in PGT Innovations by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 71,765 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 5,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in PGT Innovations by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,613,153 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,859,000 after purchasing an additional 13,981 shares during the last quarter. 91.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PGT Innovations alerts:

Shares of NYSE PGTI traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.10. 10,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,773. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.56. The stock has a market cap of $986.38 million, a PE ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.68. PGT Innovations Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.30 and a fifty-two week high of $18.48.

PGTI has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered PGT Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised PGT Innovations from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

In other news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 10,151 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total transaction of $162,009.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,366,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,806,866.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

About PGT Innovations

PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI).

Receive News & Ratings for PGT Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGT Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.