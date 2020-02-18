Royce & Associates LP Has $6.39 Million Stock Position in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Royce & Associates LP reduced its stake in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 48.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 167,546 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 156,440 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $6,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDC. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of M.D.C. during the 4th quarter worth $30,557,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,894,057 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $291,547,000 after purchasing an additional 539,112 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M.D.C. during the 4th quarter worth $6,354,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,806,991 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,955,000 after purchasing an additional 100,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 225,699 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,559,000 after purchasing an additional 85,920 shares in the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MDC traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $44.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,898. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 7.82 and a quick ratio of 2.14. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.13 and a twelve month high of $48.99.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The construction company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 7.24%. M.D.C.’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. This is an increase from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.48%.

MDC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Zelman & Associates lowered M.D.C. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine lowered M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered M.D.C. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Cfra raised M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

In other M.D.C. news, COO David D. Mandarich sold 16,652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total value of $732,854.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,036,367 shares in the company, valued at $177,640,511.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Larry A. Mizel sold 60,224 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.72, for a total value of $2,693,217.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 212,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,495,844.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,876 shares of company stock valued at $7,889,072 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

