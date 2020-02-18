Royce & Associates LP Has $5.49 Million Stock Holdings in Cal-Maine Foods Inc (NASDAQ:CALM)

Royce & Associates LP lessened its stake in Cal-Maine Foods Inc (NASDAQ:CALM) by 71.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 128,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 319,586 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $5,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,849,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,083,000 after buying an additional 183,517 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Cal-Maine Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 110,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,714,000 after buying an additional 6,402 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

CALM stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,022. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -50.68 and a beta of 0.39. Cal-Maine Foods Inc has a 12 month low of $35.43 and a 12 month high of $47.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.01.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $311.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.90 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a negative return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. The business’s revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cal-Maine Foods Inc will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

CALM has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Cleveland Research raised shares of Cal-Maine Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

