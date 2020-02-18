Royce & Associates LP Buys 68,985 Shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 10,311.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 69,654 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,985 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Quidel were worth $5,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Quidel by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,350,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of Quidel by 4,564.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 225,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,948,000 after buying an additional 221,046 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Quidel by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,893,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quidel by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 5,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Quidel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Edward Keith Russell sold 15,974 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.73, for a total value of $1,097,893.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,737,494.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Werner Kroll sold 22,951 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $1,627,914.43. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,625 shares of company stock worth $3,054,807. 14.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of QDEL traded down $1.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $78.63. The stock had a trading volume of 4,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,705. Quidel Co. has a 12 month low of $52.49 and a 12 month high of $81.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.91 and a beta of 1.41.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.18. Quidel had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 13.63%. The company had revenue of $152.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Quidel’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Quidel Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

QDEL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Quidel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Quidel in a report on Sunday, November 17th. ValuEngine cut Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on Quidel from $70.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quidel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Quidel has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.60.

Quidel Company Profile

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology. The company offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

