Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 6,862 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 39,524 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,862 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $10,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in ANSYS by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,607,838 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $928,694,000 after acquiring an additional 70,126 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY purchased a new position in ANSYS during the 4th quarter valued at about $561,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in ANSYS by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 35,844 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,227,000 after buying an additional 7,225 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in ANSYS by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 162,490 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,827,000 after buying an additional 5,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Capital LLC grew its holdings in ANSYS by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 5,023 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Get ANSYS alerts:

In other news, CFO Maria T. Shields sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $3,808,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard S. Mahoney sold 8,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.65, for a total value of $2,150,604.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS traded down $2.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $289.02. 16,715 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 475,668. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $172.96 and a 12-month high of $293.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $24.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.42 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $272.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.64.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ANSS shares. BidaskClub raised ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup lowered ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 7th. Benchmark lifted their target price on ANSYS from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC lowered ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of ANSYS in a report on Sunday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.00.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.