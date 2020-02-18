Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 103,089 Shares of News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its holdings in shares of News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 657,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,089 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in News were worth $9,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NWSA. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of News by 1,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in shares of News during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of News by 5,327.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in News by 98,254.5% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 10,808 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in News by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of News from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.30.

NWSA traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.55. The stock had a trading volume of 452,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,661,591. The firm has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of -45.45 and a beta of 1.50. News Corp has a 12 month low of $11.22 and a 12 month high of $15.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.75.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. News had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a positive return on equity of 1.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that News Corp will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

