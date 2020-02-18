Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 290 Shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $7,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of O. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Realty Income in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Realty Income by 268.2% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Realty Income in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. 74.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on O shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Realty Income in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Citigroup raised shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $78.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.82.

Shares of NYSE:O traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $80.04. 44,014 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,868,742. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.67 and a 200-day moving average of $75.82. Realty Income Corp has a twelve month low of $66.21 and a twelve month high of $82.17. The company has a market capitalization of $26.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.05, a PEG ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

The firm also recently announced a feb 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 87.46%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

