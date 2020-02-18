Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $9.62 Million Stake in The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its stake in The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) by 42.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 300,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 220,000 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $9,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CG. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,370,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,589,000 after acquiring an additional 123,039 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 448,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,402,000 after purchasing an additional 41,020 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 311,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,973,000 after purchasing an additional 29,755 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 260,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,354,000 after purchasing an additional 21,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in The Carlyle Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,744,000. Institutional investors own 47.88% of the company’s stock.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CG traded down $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.73. The company had a trading volume of 18,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,264,749. The Carlyle Group LP has a 52 week low of $17.33 and a 52 week high of $34.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.98.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The company had revenue of $460.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 203.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group LP will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CG. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Oppenheimer set a $35.00 price target on shares of The Carlyle Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays set a $28.00 price target on shares of The Carlyle Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Sandler O’Neill began coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.27.

In related news, COO Christopher Finn sold 73,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total transaction of $2,433,753.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 722,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,895,422.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 55,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total transaction of $1,819,709.82. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 957,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,661,515.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 165,393 shares of company stock valued at $5,469,547.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group L.P. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.