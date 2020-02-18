Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $7.74 Million Stake in HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its holdings in shares of HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 32.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 192,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 91,660 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in HD Supply were worth $7,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HDS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of HD Supply by 60.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,598,000 after purchasing an additional 83,070 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in HD Supply by 7.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,989,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $402,369,000 after buying an additional 707,576 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in HD Supply by 11.6% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 40,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after buying an additional 4,180 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in HD Supply by 15.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 52,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after buying an additional 7,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in HD Supply by 1,402.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 183,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,202,000 after buying an additional 171,614 shares in the last quarter. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HDS traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.77. The stock had a trading volume of 18,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,310,379. HD Supply Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $36.99 and a 52 week high of $47.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.10.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.01. HD Supply had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 45.42%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. HD Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that HD Supply Holdings Inc will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HDS. Bank of America downgraded HD Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of HD Supply in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Buckingham Research raised their price target on shares of HD Supply from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of HD Supply from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of HD Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HD Supply presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.80.

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

