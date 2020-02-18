Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Grows Position in KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 375,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in KKR & Co Inc were worth $10,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,980,808 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $241,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733,387 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,589,572 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $629,767,000 after purchasing an additional 803,461 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co Inc in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,712,000. Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co Inc in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,176,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co Inc in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 7,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total transaction of $233,588.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of KKR stock traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $33.29. 2,160,284 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,275,229. KKR & Co Inc has a 52 week low of $22.01 and a 52 week high of $34.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.53.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. KKR & Co Inc had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 47.50%. The firm had revenue of $490.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.15 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. KKR & Co Inc’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KKR & Co Inc will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. KKR & Co Inc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.94%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KKR. JMP Securities cut KKR & Co Inc from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KKR & Co Inc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America lifted their target price on KKR & Co Inc from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Oppenheimer began coverage on KKR & Co Inc in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cfra raised their price target on KKR & Co Inc from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.82.

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

