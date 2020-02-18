River Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 129 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,118 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 110.9% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 13,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 7,191 shares during the period. Anderson Fisher LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 27,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,776,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,763,000 after buying an additional 1,404,826 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $80.65. 35,173 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,026,255. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $65.19 and a 1 year high of $80.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.77.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

