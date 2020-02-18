River Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $238,000 Investment in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

River Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,545 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the third quarter worth $33,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 102.5% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VLO stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $82.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,371,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,169,811. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $69.44 and a 1-year high of $101.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $33.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.98 and a 200 day moving average of $88.55.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.51. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $27.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 68.77%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VLO shares. ValuEngine upgraded Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $104.00 target price on shares of Valero Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.57.

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 21,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total value of $2,045,198.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,609,317.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

