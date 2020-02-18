River Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

River Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 23.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,148 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,125 shares during the quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,640,427 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,174,320,000 after acquiring an additional 11,401,401 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,553,862 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $591,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843,378 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,093,786 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $177,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,945 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 39.0% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,512,360 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $67,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 70.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,641,486 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $20,141,000 after purchasing an additional 678,875 shares in the last quarter. 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MRO. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Bank of America cut shares of Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Marathon Oil from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine lowered Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Marathon Oil in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.93.

Shares of MRO stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.34. 12,174,233 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,616,344. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52-week low of $10.59 and a 52-week high of $18.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.38.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). Marathon Oil had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 5.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. Marathon Oil’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

