River Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carlson Capital Management boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Granite Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 9,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 5,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $167.46. 10,448,017 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,781,045. The company has a 50-day moving average of $165.81 and a 200 day moving average of $157.90. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $144.25 and a 1-year high of $170.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.