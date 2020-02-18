River Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,158 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 128.9% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.60. 4,492,826 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,349,227. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.23 and a 200-day moving average of $54.73. The Coca-Cola Co has a 52 week low of $44.42 and a 52 week high of $60.07. The stock has a market cap of $256.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.76.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 44.39%. The business had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Larry M. Mark sold 90,289 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total value of $4,959,574.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 93,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,134,526.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 32,808 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $1,902,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 147,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,532,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 178,097 shares of company stock valued at $9,887,839. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on The Coca-Cola from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Sunday, November 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.28.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

