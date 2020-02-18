River Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 241 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,362,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,479,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,792,424,000 after purchasing an additional 8,704,738 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 44,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 38,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 12,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 197,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,052,000 after purchasing an additional 14,630 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded down $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.54. 5,954,585 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.75.

