Ritter Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RTTR) Shares Gap Down to $0.19

Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RTTR)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.18, but opened at $0.19. Ritter Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.19, with a volume of 57,986 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.21 and a 200 day moving average of $0.40.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ritter Pharmaceuticals stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RTTR) by 112.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,088 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 78,928 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned 1.47% of Ritter Pharmaceuticals worth $25,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 8.31% of the company’s stock.

Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and sells novel therapeutic products that modulate the human gut microbiome to treat gastrointestinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is RP-G28, a novel microbiome modulator, which has completed Phase 2b clinical trial for the reduction of symptoms associated with lactose intolerance.

