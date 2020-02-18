Rhumbline Advisers Raises Stock Position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 157,648 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,446 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.30% of Repligen worth $14,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Castleark Management LLC boosted its stake in Repligen by 193.5% in the third quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 75,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,812,000 after acquiring an additional 49,960 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen during the third quarter worth $1,014,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Repligen by 6.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 25,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Repligen by 4.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 519,407 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,833,000 after buying an additional 22,586 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Repligen by 542.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the period. 83.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RGEN shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Repligen in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. First Analysis upgraded shares of Repligen from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Repligen in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.63.

NASDAQ RGEN traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $106.21. 10,621 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,318. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 216.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.16. Repligen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.87 and a fifty-two week high of $107.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 14.70 and a current ratio of 16.03.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, APAC, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

