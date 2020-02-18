Rhumbline Advisers Raises Holdings in Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,756 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,864 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.11% of Godaddy worth $12,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sciencast Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Godaddy by 209.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 20,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 14,020 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in shares of Godaddy by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 71,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,731,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Godaddy by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,756 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Godaddy by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Godaddy by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 12,187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Godaddy alerts:

GDDY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Godaddy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. TheStreet raised Godaddy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Godaddy in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on Godaddy from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Godaddy in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.90.

NYSE:GDDY traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.67. 631,026 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,263,662. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.74 and a 200 day moving average of $67.06. Godaddy Inc has a twelve month low of $59.93 and a twelve month high of $82.30. The company has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.20 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $780.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.03 million. Godaddy had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 20.18%. On average, research analysts expect that Godaddy Inc will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Brian Sharples sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total transaction of $61,871.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $673,161.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nima Kelly sold 1,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total value of $78,021.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 124,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,411,427.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,462 shares of company stock valued at $372,963. Insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Godaddy Profile

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

Featured Article: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY).

Receive News & Ratings for Godaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Godaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.