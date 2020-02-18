Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 15,270 Shares of Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 484,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,270 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.24% of Mdu Resources Group worth $14,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mdu Resources Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mdu Resources Group by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Mdu Resources Group by 1,598.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 4,794 shares in the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mdu Resources Group by 96.1% during the fourth quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 6,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Mdu Resources Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.81% of the company’s stock.

Mdu Resources Group stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.86. 16,088 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,373,208. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.96 and its 200 day moving average is $28.57. Mdu Resources Group Inc has a 52 week low of $24.37 and a 52 week high of $31.92. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Mdu Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Mdu Resources Group had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 6.28%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Mdu Resources Group’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Mdu Resources Group Inc will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a $0.2075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Mdu Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.11%.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Mdu Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th.

Mdu Resources Group Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

