Rhumbline Advisers Has $14.27 Million Stock Holdings in MSA Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its holdings in shares of MSA Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,562 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.29% of MSA Safety worth $14,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in MSA Safety by 624.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 151,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,496,000 after purchasing an additional 130,288 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its position in MSA Safety by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 129,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,350,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in MSA Safety by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 120,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,183,000 after buying an additional 25,767 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of MSA Safety by 13.8% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 107,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,703,000 after purchasing an additional 13,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of MSA Safety by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,003,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other MSA Safety news, VP Douglas K. Mcclaine sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total transaction of $1,074,655.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,092,795.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MSA traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $141.26. 4,610 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,097. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.55 and a beta of 1.10. MSA Safety Inc has a 52-week low of $96.01 and a 52-week high of $142.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.33%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sidoti increased their price target on shares of MSA Safety from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSA Safety from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.

MSA Safety Company Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, utilities, and mining industries worldwide. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's core product offerings include permanently installed fixed gas and flame detection instruments, such as permanently installed gas detection monitoring systems, and flame detectors and open-path infrared gas detectors, as well as replacement components and related services to detect the presence or absence of various gases in the air.

