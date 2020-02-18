Rhumbline Advisers Has $13.42 Million Stake in EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,134 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 14,570 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.11% of EXACT Sciences worth $13,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXAS. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in EXACT Sciences by 154.6% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 443 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in EXACT Sciences by 129.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 497 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in EXACT Sciences by 31.8% during the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 518 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in EXACT Sciences by 65.7% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 648 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in EXACT Sciences during the third quarter worth about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EXAS shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research note on Friday. Finally, Leerink Swann reduced their price target on shares of EXACT Sciences from $133.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. EXACT Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.00.

In related news, insider G Bradley Cole sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total value of $903,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of EXAS traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.95. The company had a trading volume of 400,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,628,212. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.19. EXACT Sciences Co. has a 1-year low of $75.35 and a 1-year high of $123.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.75. The company has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.18 and a beta of 1.36.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.91. The business had revenue of $295.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.39 million. EXACT Sciences had a negative net margin of 9.59% and a negative return on equity of 28.15%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EXACT Sciences Co. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

