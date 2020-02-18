Rhumbline Advisers Has $13.16 Million Position in EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,034 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.11% of EPAM Systems worth $13,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EPAM. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in EPAM Systems by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,857,844 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $494,692,000 after purchasing an additional 560,378 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in EPAM Systems by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in EPAM Systems by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 163 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in EPAM Systems by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,543 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in EPAM Systems by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,689 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 4,181 shares during the period. 91.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPAM traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $236.30. 86,527 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,460. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a current ratio of 4.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 55.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $228.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.77. EPAM Systems Inc has a 1 year low of $150.97 and a 1 year high of $242.09.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EPAM. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $230.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective (up from $215.00) on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $213.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.78.

In other EPAM Systems news, Director Ronald P. Vargo sold 2,000 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.92, for a total transaction of $409,840.00. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

