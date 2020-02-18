Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,605 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,373 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.19% of Albemarle worth $14,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 9.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,304,153 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $584,695,000 after purchasing an additional 682,231 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 6.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,256,385 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $507,101,000 after purchasing an additional 417,021 shares during the period. SPF Beheer BV raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 1,109,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $81,431,000 after purchasing an additional 37,597 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 730,296 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,326,000 after purchasing an additional 74,350 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 375,598 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,434,000 after purchasing an additional 128,647 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Friday, November 8th. HSBC lowered shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.84.

In other news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 2,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.56, for a total transaction of $197,004.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,751,533. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle stock traded down $1.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 714,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,068,585. The firm has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $58.63 and a twelve month high of $93.14.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

