Reviewing Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) & Community Financial Corp(Maryland) (NASDAQ:TCFC)

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) and Community Financial Corp(Maryland) (NASDAQ:TCFC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Orrstown Financial Services and Community Financial Corp(Maryland)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orrstown Financial Services 13.93% 9.40% 0.87% Community Financial Corp(Maryland) 19.52% 9.35% 0.86%

Orrstown Financial Services has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Community Financial Corp(Maryland) has a beta of 0.35, suggesting that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Orrstown Financial Services and Community Financial Corp(Maryland), as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orrstown Financial Services 0 1 2 0 2.67 Community Financial Corp(Maryland) 0 0 0 0 N/A

Orrstown Financial Services presently has a consensus target price of $23.25, suggesting a potential upside of 12.05%. Given Orrstown Financial Services’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Orrstown Financial Services is more favorable than Community Financial Corp(Maryland).

Dividends

Orrstown Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Community Financial Corp(Maryland) pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Orrstown Financial Services pays out 37.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Community Financial Corp(Maryland) pays out 18.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Orrstown Financial Services has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years and Community Financial Corp(Maryland) has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Orrstown Financial Services is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

42.4% of Orrstown Financial Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.6% of Community Financial Corp(Maryland) shares are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of Orrstown Financial Services shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.0% of Community Financial Corp(Maryland) shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Orrstown Financial Services and Community Financial Corp(Maryland)’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orrstown Financial Services $121.54 million 1.91 $16.92 million $1.84 11.28 Community Financial Corp(Maryland) $78.22 million 2.40 $15.27 million $2.75 12.24

Orrstown Financial Services has higher revenue and earnings than Community Financial Corp(Maryland). Orrstown Financial Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Community Financial Corp(Maryland), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Orrstown Financial Services beats Community Financial Corp(Maryland) on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Orrstown Financial Services Company Profile

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, working capital, and other commercial purpose loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; agribusiness loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans. In addition, the company provides renders services as trustee, executor, administrator, guardian, managing agent, custodian, and investment advisor, as well as provides other fiduciary services under the Orrstown Financial Advisors name; and offers retail brokerage services through a third-party broker/dealer arrangement. Further, it offers investment advisory services through an office in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania. The company provides its banking and bank-related services through branches located in Berks, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Perry, and York counties of Pennsylvania, as well as Washington County, Maryland. Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Shippensburg, Pennsylvania.

Community Financial Corp(Maryland) Company Profile

The Community Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. Its deposit products include savings, money market, demand deposit, IRA, SEP, and time deposit accounts. The company also provides loan products, such as commercial real estate and other non-residential real estate, residential first mortgage, residential rental mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgage, commercial, consumer, and commercial equipment loans. In addition, it offers safe deposit box, night depository, cash vault, automated clearinghouse transaction, wire transfer, automated teller machine (ATM), online and telephone banking, retail and business mobile banking, remote deposit capture, reciprocal deposit, merchant card, credit monitoring, investment, positive pay, payroll, account reconciliation, bill pay, credit card, and lockbox services. As of February 28, 2019, The Community Financial Corporation operated through 12 banking centers in Waldorf, Bryans Road, Dunkirk, Leonardtown, La Plata, Charlotte Hall, Prince Frederick, Lusby, and California, Maryland, as well as Fredericksburg, Virginia; and 5 commercial lending centers. It also operates 15 ATMs. The company was formerly known as Tri-County Financial Corporation and changed its name to The Community Financial Corporation in October 2013. The Community Financial Corporation was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Waldorf, Maryland.

